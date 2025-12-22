Four hatcheries to come up along Visakhapatnam coast ahead of olive ridley turtle nesting season

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even before the nesting season begins, tens of tens of olive ridley turtle carcasses have been found washed ashore along the Visakhapatnam coast, raising concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

Dozens of carcasses have been recorded along the stretch from Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam over the past few weeks. Preliminary examinations indicate that the turtles likely drowned after becoming entangled in fishing nets.

Forest officials on ground noted that most of the dead turtles were males, suggesting that they might have been trapped while migrating. The carcasses are being buried in the sand by the Forest Department as per protocol.

In a conversation with TNIE, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ravindra Dhama said the department is stepping up monitoring as the nesting season approaches. “We are strengthening our measures as the olive ridley nesting season begins. We are in constant touch with fishermen, who are among the first to notice whether turtles have started mating in the offshore waters,” he noted.

He added that the Forest Department would once again collaborate with The Tree Foundation to operate hatcheries along the coast. “Four hatcheries will be set up along the Visakhapatnam coast in January. We are also ensuring that nesting areas are closely monitored,” he said.

With Visakha Utsav 2025 scheduled to be held from January 23 to 31 along the beachfront, the DFO said special precautions would be taken to avoid disturbance to nesting turtles. “We will ensure that nesting sites are not affected by festival-related activities. Forest guards will be alerted, and additional vigilance will be maintained during this period,” he said.