Four hatcheries to come up along Visakhapatnam coast ahead of olive ridley turtle nesting season

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even before the nesting season begins, tens of tens of olive ridley turtle carcasses have been found washed ashore along the Visakhapatnam coast, raising concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.
Dozens of carcasses have been recorded along the stretch from Coastal Battery to Bheemunipatnam over the past few weeks. Preliminary examinations indicate that the turtles likely drowned after becoming entangled in fishing nets.
Forest officials on ground noted that most of the dead turtles were males, suggesting that they might have been trapped while migrating. The carcasses are being buried in the sand by the Forest Department as per protocol.
In a conversation with TNIE, Visakhapatnam District Forest Officer Ravindra Dhama said the department is stepping up monitoring as the nesting season approaches. “We are strengthening our measures as the olive ridley nesting season begins. We are in constant touch with fishermen, who are among the first to notice whether turtles have started mating in the offshore waters,” he noted.
He added that the Forest Department would once again collaborate with The Tree Foundation to operate hatcheries along the coast. “Four hatcheries will be set up along the Visakhapatnam coast in January. We are also ensuring that nesting areas are closely monitored,” he said.
With Visakha Utsav 2025 scheduled to be held from January 23 to 31 along the beachfront, the DFO said special precautions would be taken to avoid disturbance to nesting turtles. “We will ensure that nesting sites are not affected by festival-related activities. Forest guards will be alerted, and additional vigilance will be maintained during this period,” he said.
Andhra Pradesh’s coastline is a crucial breeding and nesting ground for olive ridley turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea), which are listed as ‘Vulnerable’ by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). The turtles typically nest along sandy beaches from December to April, while large-scale mass nesting, known as arribada, occurs in neighbouring Odisha.
Within Andhra Pradesh, beaches near Sullurpeta, Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, the Krishna and Godavari estuaries, Kakinada, and the coastal districts of Anakapalle, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam are considered vital for nesting and hatchling emergence. Offshore waters along the AP coast also form an important migratory corridor for turtles travelling towards nesting sites in both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.
Conservationists point out that olive ridley turtles follow specific nesting patterns influenced by lunar cycles and tides. Female turtles usually come ashore during high tides, often crawling over long distances before nesting. Observations indicate a staggered nesting pattern, with initial small numbers followed by peak activity and a gradual decline, typically between November and March.
Concerns have also been raised about the impact of artificial lighting along the Visakhapatnam coastline, particularly near RK Beach. Conservationists note that most nests are found in relatively darker stretches between Coastal Battery and the Novotel area, and have suggested reducing bright night-time lighting to create a more suitable nesting environment.
Experts reiterate that turtles need to surface for air every 40 to 45 minutes, and may drown if trapped in fishing nets. They have called for stricter enforcement of the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fishing Regulation Act, including action against illegal fishing within 8 km of the shore, introduction of mandatory vessel monitoring systems, and seasonal ban on certain fishing nets known to pose risks to turtles.