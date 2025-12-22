Grandeur marks DPS Vijayawada 19th Annual Day

VIJAYAWADA: The 19th Annual Day Celebration of Delhi Public School, Vijayawada, was commemorated with grandeur and vibrant enthusiasm on the evening of Saturday.

The occasion stood as a magnificent showcase of scholastic distinction, cultural richness, and the school’s unwavering commitment to holistic education.

The august gathering was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr CM Thrivikram Varma, IPS, Inspector General of Police, AP Special Protection Force, whose inspiring presence elevated the stature of the celebration. The event was further honoured by the presence of Dr Deepti Vepakomma, Dean (Student Welfare), Professor and Head of Paediatric Surgery, AIIMS, Mangalagiri.

Thrivikram Varma applauded the institution for nurturing disciplined, confident, and socially responsible individuals and urged students to uphold the values of perseverance, integrity, and service. This was followed by the Awards Ceremony, wherein Centum achievers of Grades X to XII were felicitated for their exemplary academic performance.

The celebration was enriched by the presence of esteemed dignitaries and members of the management.