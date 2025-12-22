Guntur spine doctor honoured at IOA meet

VIJAYAWADA: Dr J Naresh Babu, Chief of Spine Services at Mallika Spine Centre, Guntur, has brought national recognition to Andhra Pradesh by winning three prestigious national awards at the 70th Annual Conference of the Indian Orthopaedic Association (IOA) held at Guwahati.

Naresh Babu was awarded the HKT Raza Gold Medal 2024 for Best Spine Research for his pioneering work on identifying ideal patients for Endoscopic Spine Surgery, a minimally invasive technique that is transforming spine care.

In recognition of innovative thinking and rational application of science in orthopaedics, Dr Naresh Babu won the SP Mandal Gold Medal 2025.

Naresh Babu was selected for the Golden Jubilee Oration Award 2025, the highest academic honour of the Indian Orthopaedic Association, conferred for outstanding, unpublished, original research.

Colleagues and mentors lauded Naresh Babu’s work for integrating clinical relevance, advanced imaging, and translational research, with a clear focus on improving patient outcomes in spine care.