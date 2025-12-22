Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav: Polio drops for 54.07 lakh children across Andhra Pradesh

KAKINADA: State Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that polio drops will be administered to over 54.07 lakh children below five years of age in the State.

The Minister, along with Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao, Kakinada Rural MLA Pantham Nanaji, Collector Shan Mohan and other officials, participated in the Pulse Polio programme at the Urban Health Centre in Ramaraopeta, Kakinada on Sunday morning.

They formally launched the programme by administering polio drops to children under five years of age. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said all necessary arrangements had been made to ensure the smooth conduct of the Pulse Polio programme across the State.

The Minister stated that the programme is being conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the Central government. He said that 98,99,300 doses of polio vaccine have been made available in all districts to administer polio drops to 54,07,663 children under the age of five at 38,267 booths across the State.

He said 1,140 mobile booths have been set up at hospitals, primary health centres, schools, bus stations, railway stations, airports, fairs, markets and tourist places across the State.

The Minister further said that for children who could not receive the polio drops on the designated day, 1,854 mobile teams will visit areas inhabited by nomadic tribes, construction sites, brick kilns and other migrant habitations on the 23rd and 24th of this month to administer the polio drops.

Kakinada City MLA Vanamadi Venkateswara Rao (Kondababu) said the coalition government is working to transform Andhra Pradesh into a healthy State. He said the goal of the coalition government is to make the State polio-free. He added that due to the stable governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, no polio cases have been reported anywhere in the country.

Atal’s statue unveiled

BJP State president PVN Madhav unveiled former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s statue in Kakinada, praising his leadership, nuclear tests, and clean & efficient governance