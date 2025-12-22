Maritime identity & intent on high seas as IFR returns to Vizag

VISAKHAPATNAM: When the Indian Navy hosts the International Fleet Review (IFR) in Visakhapatnam in February 2026, the Bay of Bengal will once again emerge as a powerful symbol of maritime diplomacy, strategic intent and international cooperation.

Scheduled alongside Exercise MILAN and the Indian Ocean Naval Symposium (IONS) Conclave of Chiefs, the event is poised to be the largest maritime gathering ever hosted by India. Captain Akhilesh Menon R, associated with the IFR and MILAN Cell at the Eastern Naval Command, emphasises that the Fleet Review transcends mere ceremonial display. “To many, it may appear as a spectacle. But to those who understand the language of the sea, it represents identity, intent and India’s outlook at sea,” he emphasises.

India’s tradition of Fleet Reviews began in 1953, when President Rajendra Prasad reviewed 33 ships at Bombay harbour. This moment held profound national significance. “For the first time, Indian sailors saluted an Indian Head of State under the Tricolour, marking the beginning of an independent maritime identity,” Captain Menon shares.

Subsequent reviews reflected the Navy’s evolving strength and self-reliance, from the induction of INS Vikrant in 1966, India’s first aircraft carrier, to the showcasing of indigenously built warships like the Nilgiri and Godavari classes. “Each hull was not just steel, but a statement of self-belief,” he observes.