New TDP chiefs for 25 Lok Sabha segments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP leadership has appointed party presidents and general secretaries for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.
After a thorough exercise, and considering social equations, performance, experience and loyalty of leaders, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu approved the list on Sunday.
Fourteen of the total 25 Parliamentary constituency presidents hail from BCs (8), SCs (4), STs (1) and Minorities (1). The TDP leadership has allocated more party posts to backward communities as part of its social engineering strategy, sources said.
Five women have also been appointed as the TDP Lok Sabha constituency presidents. They include Mojoru Tejovati (Araku), Gadde Anuradha (Vijayawada), Panabaka Lakshmi (Tirupati), Gudise Krishnamma (Kurnool) and Gowru Charita Reddy (Nandyal).
Four MLAs, including Badeti Radhakrishna (Eluru), Ugra Narasimha Reddy (Ongole), Gowru Charita Reddy (Nandyal) and MS Raju (Hindupur) have also been made TDP LS segment presidents.
Senior leaders have been appointed presidents of key Lok Sabha constituencies. They include MLC Beeda Ravichandra (Nellore), Anuradha (Vijayawada), and Lakshmi (Tirupati).
Importance given to social considerations
In the erstwhile twin Godavari districts, the TDP presidents have been appointed based on social equations. From the Kshatriya community, Mantena Ramaraju (Narasapur), from the Kapu community, Jyotula Naveen (Kakinada), and from the Setty Balija community, Guttala Sai (Amalapuram) have been appointed Lok Sabha constituency presidents.
It is learnt that Chandrababu Naidu made some changes in the list submitted by the TDP three-member committee in the larger interests of the party.
“Party posts have been allotted in a manner that strengthens the TDP further at the grassroots level. The posts have been assigned with a senior-junior combination,” a senior TDP leader explained.