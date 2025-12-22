New TDP chiefs for 25 Lok Sabha segments in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP leadership has appointed party presidents and general secretaries for all the 25 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State.

After a thorough exercise, and considering social equations, performance, experience and loyalty of leaders, Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu approved the list on Sunday.

Fourteen of the total 25 Parliamentary constituency presidents hail from BCs (8), SCs (4), STs (1) and Minorities (1). The TDP leadership has allocated more party posts to backward communities as part of its social engineering strategy, sources said.

Five women have also been appointed as the TDP Lok Sabha constituency presidents. They include Mojoru Tejovati (Araku), Gadde Anuradha (Vijayawada), Panabaka Lakshmi (Tirupati), Gudise Krishnamma (Kurnool) and Gowru Charita Reddy (Nandyal).

Four MLAs, including Badeti Radhakrishna (Eluru), Ugra Narasimha Reddy (Ongole), Gowru Charita Reddy (Nandyal) and MS Raju (Hindupur) have also been made TDP LS segment presidents.

Senior leaders have been appointed presidents of key Lok Sabha constituencies. They include MLC Beeda Ravichandra (Nellore), Anuradha (Vijayawada), and Lakshmi (Tirupati).