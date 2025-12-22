NTR Trust committed to service: Nara Bhuvaneswari

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari inaugurated a free mega medical camp for tribals at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday. The camp was organised by the NTR Memorial Trust with the support of GSL & GSR Hospitals.

The mega medical camp offered free services in 12 specialties, including General Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Orthopaedics, Urology, Oncology, Dermatology, Pulmonology, Ophthalmology, Dental Care, Women’s Health and Paediatrics. Neurology, brain, spine and nerve-related services were also provided by specialists from GSR Neuro Hospital.

In addition, Nutriful experts conducted awareness sessions on lifestyle management, hygiene, diabetes, hypertension, nutrition, child growth and overall wellness. The camp witnessed a strong turnout from local residents.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhuvaneswari said public service remains the core mission of the NTR Trust. “Inspired by NTR, N Chandrababu Naidu established the Trust to deliver meaningful service to the people. As a Trustee, I continue this commitment by supporting initiatives in healthcare, education and women’s empowerment.

This mega medical camp has been organised to address health challenges in tribal areas. Patients requiring advanced or emergency treatment will be referred to corporate and government hospitals,” she said, adding that several doctors have voluntarily contributed their services.