NTR Trust committed to service: Nara Bhuvaneswari

VIJAYAWADA: NTR Trust Managing Trustee Nara Bhuvaneswari inaugurated a free mega medical camp for tribals at Rampachodavaram in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on Sunday. The camp was organised by the NTR Memorial Trust with the support of GSL & GSR Hospitals.
The mega medical camp offered free services in 12 specialties, including General Medicine, Cardiology, Nephrology, Orthopaedics, Urology, Oncology, Dermatology, Pulmonology, Ophthalmology, Dental Care, Women’s Health and Paediatrics. Neurology, brain, spine and nerve-related services were also provided by specialists from GSR Neuro Hospital.
In addition, Nutriful experts conducted awareness sessions on lifestyle management, hygiene, diabetes, hypertension, nutrition, child growth and overall wellness. The camp witnessed a strong turnout from local residents.
Speaking on the occasion, Bhuvaneswari said public service remains the core mission of the NTR Trust. “Inspired by NTR, N Chandrababu Naidu established the Trust to deliver meaningful service to the people. As a Trustee, I continue this commitment by supporting initiatives in healthcare, education and women’s empowerment.
This mega medical camp has been organised to address health challenges in tribal areas. Patients requiring advanced or emergency treatment will be referred to corporate and government hospitals,” she said, adding that several doctors have voluntarily contributed their services.
Bhuvaneswari noted that since its inception, the NTR Trust has conducted 16,365 health camps, providing medical services to over 2.26 million people across the two Telugu States. Free medicines worth `22.97 crore have been distributed. She added that 2,083 mobile medical camps were organised to reach remote areas.
The Trust also supports education by caring for 2,113 orphaned children, providing scholarships worth `3.5 crore to underprivileged students, and extending financial assistance of `2.70 crore to 4,297 college students. Through four blood banks in Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad, Tirupati and Rajamahendravaram, five lakh units of blood were collected and supplied to over 9.18 lakh patients. “These achievements are possible only because of the continued support and trust of the people and donors,” she said.
Earlier, Bhuvaneswari offered prayers at Sri Gadi Bapanamma Temple in Sitapalli. On her arrival in Rampachodavaram, tribal communities extended a traditional welcome with Kommu dances. The medical camp was inaugurated along with the local MLA, Miriyala Shireesha Devi.
Bhuvaneswari personally interacted with patients, administered polio drops to children, and paid floral tributes to the statue of NTR at the venue.