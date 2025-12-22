Pensioners plan ‘Jana Jagarana’ stir in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Pension Validation Act passed by the Parliament, representatives of All India State Pensioners Federation (AISPF) said that they are preparing for a massive protest unless there was no positive response.

During a meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday, AISPF Chairman PK Sharma, Secretary General D Sudhakar and other representatives of the Federation said that the Pension Validation Act approved by the Parliament will deprive the pension benefits of the recommendations of the Pay Commission to the employees retiring from service after January 1, 2026.

They said that they will soon launch ‘Jana Jagarana Agitation’ to explain to the pensioners, employees and people about the damage to be caused because of the Act.

Speaking on the occasion, AP JAC Amaravati Chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said the Centre is conspiring to divide pensioners covered under the Old Pension Scheme so as to deny them the benefits with the recommendations of the Central / State Pay Commissions.

While underscoring the need for unity among employees and pensioners at the State and Country levels, he said that all the member associations of the AP JAC Amaravati are ready for taking up agitations at the State and national levels.

AP State Government Retired Employees Association president Sastry said that they will abide by any decision taken up by the All India State Pensioners Federation in this regard.