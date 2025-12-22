Retired govt employees, family pensioners in Andhra told to submit life certificates by February-end

VIJAYAWADA: All retired State government employees and family pensioners must submit their Annual Life Certificate between January 1 and the end of February, NTR District Treasury and Accounts Officer A Ravi has said.

In a press statement issued on Sunday, Ravi said the submission of the Life Certificate is mandatory as per State Finance Department orders. Pensioners can submit the certificate through the Jeevan Pramaan portal, via their individual CFMS login, or at any Treasury office.

He advised pensioners to ensure the accuracy of details such as Aadhaar number, mobile number for OTP, PPO number and bank account information while submitting the certificate.

Ravi cautioned that failure to submit the Life Certificate by February-end would result in the withholding of the March pension, payable on April 1 to retirees.