Rs 10 crore sanctioned for development of six major temples in AP's Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the development of major temples and associated institutions in Rajamahendravaram city bringing cheer to devotees and temple managements.

Urban MLA Adireddy Srinivas expressed gratitude to the endowments department for approving the funds and said the sanction was possible due to his recommendations, continuous follow up and submission of detailed proposals.

For the first time in the city’s history, such a substantial amount has been allotted for the development of six temples and their affiliated choultries.

Official orders to this effect have already been issued by the department.

The sanctioned works includes Rs 75 lakhs for development of Chandra Satram, Rs 1 crore for reconstruction of the Mukha Mandapam at Ramapuram Sri Rama Satyanarayana Swamy temple and Rs 70 lakh for rebuilding the Annadanam hail of Sri Noone Varthakula Annadana Samajam near Gantalamma temple.

A major allocation of Rs 3 crore has been made for construction of a Pinda Pradana hall G plus 2 building at Pandiri Mahadeva Satram while Sri Gowthami Jeevakarunya Sangham received Rs 2.80 crore for satram reconstruction and kitchen block construction.

Additionally Rs 55 lakh has been sanctioned for entrance reconstruction, Dhwaja stambha reinstallation and overall development of the Ramalingeswara Chowdeshwari swamy temple at Lakshmi Varapu peta.