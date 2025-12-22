Tirupati police open ISI-certified helmet outlet at petrol bunk to curb road accidents

TIRUPATI: In a bid to reduce road accidents, Tirupati district police have opened a dedicated helmet sales outlet at their petrol bunk, offering motorists ISI-certified helmets at affordable prices.

District Superintendent of Police L Subbarayudu said the initiative aims to protect lives and prevent avoidable deaths.

A similar counter has also been set up at the police petrol bunk in Gudur. The helmets, priced at Rs 700, are significantly cheaper than the market rate of around Rs 1,100, including GST. “Our objective is to ensure that no rider compromises on safety due to cost or availability,” Subbarayudu said, warning that action would be taken against traders selling non-ISI-mark helmets.

The police department, in coordination with the RTA, has directed two-wheeler dealers to provide ISI-mark helmets to customers at the time of vehicle delivery. The RTA has also instructed motorcycle dealers to ensure compliance.

The SP emphasised that helmets should be seen not as a burden but as a responsibility. “Your family waits for you at home. Their happiness and future depend on your safety,” he said.

Recalling recent accidents, he noted that a rider wearing a helmet survived, while another without one lost his life. “Losing a life just because a helmet was not worn is extremely painful and tragic,” he said. The SP cautioned against rash driving, stressing that negligence endangers both the rider and road users. He added that while police continue to enforce safety norms, public cooperation is essential.