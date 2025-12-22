YSRCP chief Jagan’s birthday celebrated on a grand note

VIJAYAWADA: Birthday celebrations of former chief minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were celebrated on a grand note on Sunday.

Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh and APCC president YS Sharmila Reddy extended birthday wishes to Jagan.

Rank and file of the YSRCP cut the cake and celebrated Jagan’s birthday across the State. The celebrations were also held in other parts of the nation and abroad. Taking to ‘X’, Chief Minister Naidu posted “Birthday greetings to Shri @ysjagan Garu. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

While conveying birthday greetings to Jagan through social media, Pawan Kalyan, Lokesh and Sharmila wished him good health and a long life. “I am overwhelmed and grateful for the love and affection shown by my YSRCP family, who celebrated this day so passionately,” Jagan posted on X.