Amaravati set to have a rich cultural centre

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to construct a modern cultural centre in the capital city of Amaravati. He wanted them to identify land at a suitable location at the earliest.

Chairing the 56th Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) meeting at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister felt the need for the establishment of a cultural centre in Amaravati for the conduct of various programmes of the government.

Besides suggesting that the officials of the CRDA and Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) think of a good name for the cultural centre, he said that the design and construction of the building should reflect the culture and traditions of the State. He also said that the construction of Amaravati Quantum Computing Valley should be completed within the stipulated time.

The Chief Minister also wanted the construction of hotels with world-class facilities. Instructing the officials to provide complete infrastructure facilities in the layouts, where plots will be allocated to farmers, who gave their lands for the construction of Amaravati, the Chief Minister asserted that the grievances of capital city farmers should be resolved without any delay.

During the meeting, it was decided to constitute a state-level committee involving officials from agriculture, groundwater, revenue and survey departments to decide whether land in an extent of 202 acres is fertile (Jareebu) or dry (metta). Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Ponguru Narayana and officials were present.

The 56th CRDA meeting taken decisions to stablish a research centre for `103.96 crore in two acres of land in the premises of Amaravati Quantum Computing Centre.

To allocate `109 crore for providing additional facilities to the buildings that would accommodate AIS officers To construct buildings in an area of 23 acres by the Ministry of Ayush in Sekhamuru village in the capital region.