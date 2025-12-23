Andhra Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita launches police training centre

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita on Monday inaugurated the renovated Police Training Centre (PTC) in Ongole and addressed the inaugural session of the 2025 batch basic induction training programme for newly recruited constables.

Accompanied by Social Welfare Minister Dr Dola Sri Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Anita inspected facilities at the centre, including trainee accommodation and kitchens.

She was welcomed by Prakasam Superintendent of Police Harshavardhan Raju and District Collector Raja Babu, and received a police guard of honour.

The Home Minister urged recruits to use their training period effectively and serve society with dedication, discipline, and integrity.

She highlighted the importance of police personnel in maintaining law and order and thanked Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu for increasing the stipend for trainees from Rs 4,500 to Rs 12,000.

The induction programme includes 193 constables at the District Training Centre and 532 at the Police Training College, with training modules covering cyber security, forensic science, physical fitness, and friendly policing concepts.

Social Welfare Minister Swamy said the government is committed to providing employment opportunities and ensuring youth welfare.

Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy described constables as the backbone of the police system and urged recruits to earn public trust and confidence.

Collector Raja Babu and SP Harshavardhan Raju also addressed the gathering, wishing the trainees success in their nine-month programme.