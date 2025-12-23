Andhra Pradesh government committed to uplift of poor & vulnerable: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Monday announced that all pending arrears related to welfare assistance for the Christian community would be cleared by December 24, reaffirming the coalition government’s commitment to inclusive governance and timely support to minorities.

Addressing the semi-Christmas celebrations organised by the state government at the A Plus Convention in Vijayawada, the Chief Minister extended Christmas greetings to Christians and said the government was determined to stand by the poor and vulnerable sections of society. He stated that a total of Rs 50 crore would be released by the evening of December 24 to clear pending dues.

Chandrababu Naidu said Christmas was one of the world’s largest festivals and recalled that Jesus Christ had given humanity eternal values of peace, love and service. Minister NMD Farooq, MLAs Gadde Rammohan Rao, Venigandla Ramu, Tangirala Sowmya, Bishops, pastors and others participated in the event.