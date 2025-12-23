CM Chandrababu Naidu’s guest lecture on quantum tech today

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will deliver a first-of-its-kind guest lecture on Tuesday directly addressing thousands of registered quantum technology students, professionals and industry partners.

This event, to be telecast live across digital platforms is likely to be the largest quantum education gathering in India.

The lecture serves as a landmark state initiative aimed at building a future-ready quantum workforce and strengthening the Amaravati Quantum Valley ecosystem.

The program, led in a strategic partnership by WISER (The Washington Institute for STEM, Entrepreneurship and Research) and Qubitech (India partner) has seen remarkable traction, with 50,000 registrations secured within ten days. Notably, women constitute 51 per cent of participants.

Through his vision-setting lecture, the Chief Minister will outline a long-term roadmap for quantum technologies in Andhra Pradesh, providing directional guidance to students and institutions.

He will reflect on India’s historical scientific leadership and frame the quantum opportunity as the next critical opportunity for the nation.

Dr Abhay Karandikar, Secretary of the Department of Science and Technology, GOI, Prof. K Kamakoti, Director, IIT-M and Prachi Vakharia, Director of WISER will also attend the session.

This lecture anchors a broader, ambitious capacity-building program.

Around 3,000 students will undergo advanced training, with 100 selected for structured internships at IBM, TCS, CSIR, CDAC and NQM Hubs.

According to a release, the initiative aligns with the National Quantum Mission and sets a state target of producing one lakh elite quantum professionals within three years, marking a significant step in positioning Andhra Pradesh at the forefront of this emerging Quantum Technology field.