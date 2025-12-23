‘Congress, Left misleading people on RAM G Bill’: BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: BJP senior leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy on Monday accused Congress and Communist parties of conspiring against the rural poor by spreading misleading narratives about the “Viksit Bharat - Guarantee Employment and Livelihood Mission.”

In a press statement on Monday, he said these parties oppose any initiative from the BJP-led NDA purely for political reasons, even when it benefits the most vulnerable.

He explained that the central government has modernised the employment guarantee programme, increasing guaranteed employment days to 125 and introducing reforms to ensure transparency, accountability, and direct benefits to workers.

“The scheme is designed to promote genuine rural development and help workers evolve from unskilled labourers into skilled contributors to the rural economy,” he said.

He criticised that the Communists are falsely claiming that employment opportunities will be reduced and for framing the programme as communal, despite it being meant for all rural citizens irrespective of caste or religion.

Highlighting the NDA’s approach, he said, Unlike Congress and Communist parties, the NDA alliance evaluate policies on merit, not basing on ideology.

The BJP leader has urged citizens to recognise the scheme’s benefits and support reforms aligned with Mahatma Gandhi’s vision of prosperous villages.