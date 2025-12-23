Dy CM Pawan Kalyan all praise for Gen Z travel vlogger Swathi

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan praised Swathi Roja, a Gen Z travel vlogger who is touring India solo on a motorcycle, sharing spiritual experiences with her audience. Swathi Roja met the Deputy CM at his Mangalagiri camp office on Monday, where he enquired about her ongoing journey and the challenges she faced.

Appreciating her courage and dedication, Pawan Kalyan wished her success in her future travels.

During the discussion, Swathi Roja recounted issues she faced a few weeks ago at Srisailam, particularly regarding accommodation and security.

On learning about the situation, the Deputy CM facilitated special darshan arrangements for her at major temples including Srisailam, Tirumala, Srikalahasti, and Vijayawada’s Kanaka Durga temple.

Pawan Kalyan also spoke about his own interest in bike riding during the meeting.