Dy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for firm policing, warns against misuse of office

VIJAYAWADA: “Peace and security in the State must come completely under the control of the police. I am saying this with folded hands — do not misuse your authority. I will never misuse my authority, but if anyone does, I will not remain a silent spectator.
Remember that,” Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan warned on Monday, calling for firm policing and an end to political interference in law enforcement in the State.
Addressing the Padavi-Badyatha meeting of the Jana Sena Party, he referred to incidents in Tenali where police action against rowdies consuming ganja was allegedly opposed by YSRCP leaders, who he said were using the judicial system as a shield.
Pawan Kalyan urges public, authorities to stand firmly behind the police
“Because of such actions, the police are living in fear. They believe that if they act firmly, political leaders will again support anti-social elements and file cases against them,” he said.
Questioning the limitations placed on policing, Pawan Kalyan asked, “If a criminal cannot even be touched, how will crimes ever stop? When a family steps out and is harassed, whom should they approach?” He urged the public and authorities to stand firmly behind the police and stressed that fear has spread across the State, affecting not only citizens but also IAS and IPS officers. Political leaders have destroyed institutions, he alleged.
Taking a strong stand against caste-based politics, he said social progress was impossible if political leadership remained confined to a few castes. Stating that Jana Sena was not formed for any particular caste, he questioned the continuation of separate SC, ST and BC hostels, arguing that dividing children along caste lines from an early age weakens social unity and delays true caste eradication.
Pawan Kalyan said that, as part of the ruling alliance, the Jana Sena Party received 3,459 nominated posts across Andhra Pradesh, with more appointments to be announced shortly.
He clarified that these positions were allotted purely on merit to those who worked selflessly for the party at the grassroots, without any recommendations. He urged leaders not to differentiate between big and small positions, stating that every role carries equal responsibility towards the public. He stressed that political office must be viewed as a responsibility to serve the people rather than as a symbol of power or privilege.
Explaining the party’s foundation, he said Jana Sena was established as a regional party with a national outlook, unlike traditional regional parties that function with an election-centric approach. The party, he noted, was conceived as a platform for youth and built on strong ideological principles aimed at benefiting future generations.
He asserted that the party’s present strength of 21 MLAs, two MLCs, and several corporation chairpersons and directors was the result of collective struggle and shared ideology, not individual credit.
On party organisation, he dismissed criticism that Jana Sena lacked booth- and village-level committees, citing the Pithapuram model, where committees were democratically elected in 51 out of 53 villages, and called for its replication across the State.
He announced that a membership drive would be completed by March and said the party’s foundation day on March 14 would feature a Gen Z theme to engage young voters.
Pawan Kalyan said leadership is defined by the ability to unite people, resolve conflicts, and protect democratic values, urging Jana Sena representatives to justify public trust through integrity, discipline, and commitment to social harmony.