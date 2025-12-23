Dy CM Pawan Kalyan calls for firm policing, warns against misuse of office

VIJAYAWADA: “Peace and security in the State must come completely under the control of the police. I am saying this with folded hands — do not misuse your authority. I will never misuse my authority, but if anyone does, I will not remain a silent spectator.

Remember that,” Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan warned on Monday, calling for firm policing and an end to political interference in law enforcement in the State.

Addressing the Padavi-Badyatha meeting of the Jana Sena Party, he referred to incidents in Tenali where police action against rowdies consuming ganja was allegedly opposed by YSRCP leaders, who he said were using the judicial system as a shield.

Pawan Kalyan urges public, authorities to stand firmly behind the police

“Because of such actions, the police are living in fear. They believe that if they act firmly, political leaders will again support anti-social elements and file cases against them,” he said.

Questioning the limitations placed on policing, Pawan Kalyan asked, “If a criminal cannot even be touched, how will crimes ever stop? When a family steps out and is harassed, whom should they approach?” He urged the public and authorities to stand firmly behind the police and stressed that fear has spread across the State, affecting not only citizens but also IAS and IPS officers. Political leaders have destroyed institutions, he alleged.

Taking a strong stand against caste-based politics, he said social progress was impossible if political leadership remained confined to a few castes. Stating that Jana Sena was not formed for any particular caste, he questioned the continuation of separate SC, ST and BC hostels, arguing that dividing children along caste lines from an early age weakens social unity and delays true caste eradication.