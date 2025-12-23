Knife attack on Inspector in Anantapur; accused shot in the knee

ANANTAPUR: In a shocking incident on the outskirts of Anantapur city, a young man attacked a Circle Inspector (CI) with a knife while police were attempting to arrest him.

According to Anantapur Two Town CI M Srikant, on Sunday evening near a church in Aravind Nagar, three men — D Ajay Kumar, Akram and Sohail — attacked a man identified as Chakali Raja with a knife, leaving him seriously injured. Based on Raja’s complaint, police registered a case (Crime No. 274/25). Raja is currently in a coma.

On Monday morning at around 9 am, police went to Shikari Colony near the TV Tower to arrest the main accused, D Ajay Kumar. The CI, an SI and a few constables reached the area in an autorickshaw.

Ajay Kumar suddenly attacked the auto driver with a knife and stabbed him in the stomach, causing serious injuries. When local residents attempted to intervene, he also tried to attack a woman and a constable, Raghu, but they narrowly escaped.

Ajay Kumar then fled the scene and hid in a sugarcane field on the outskirts of Akuthotapalli. During the search operation, he suddenly attacked the CI and attempted to injure him. Though the CI initially managed to escape and warned the accused, Ajay tried to attack again, during which the CI sustained knife injuries. Ajay Kumar was hit in the knee and ran for a short distance before collapsing. Police later apprehended him.