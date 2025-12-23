Kovvur gears up for Godavari Pushakarams

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Godavari Pushakarams are not confined to Rajamahendravaram alone, as Kovvur, another major town in East Godavari on the banks of the Akhanda Godavari, is also gearing up for the mega religious event.
Authorities estimate that at least one crore devotees will take holy dips at various bathing ghats in Kovvur during the festival. Among them, the Goshpada Kshetram ghat holds special religious significance.
The government is focusing on providing infrastructure and amenities in Kovvur on par with other major Pushakaram centres.
Kovvur is well connected to Rajamahendravaram by a railway station, two road bridges and two railway bridges, making it a key destination for pilgrims.
Kovvur Municipal Commissioner Venkateswarlu said the action plan aims to make the 2027 Godavari Pusharalu a safe, spiritual and memorable experience for devotees nationwide.
The Kovvur Municipal Council has unanimously approved a comprehensive action plan worth Rs 450 crore and sought state government funding.
The plan includes construction of 77 roads covering 69 km at Rs 134 crore, Rs 29 crore for road repairs, Rs 5 crore for median dividers and footpath modernisation, Rs 5 crore for beautification, Rs 6.5 crore for signboards and parking signage, and Rs 61 crore for drains.
To strengthen the drinking water supply, Rs 47 crore has been proposed for new buildings and press line modernisation.
Power supply upgrades, decorative illumination and riverfront beautification works have been allocated Rs 20 crore, while Rs 10 crore has been earmarked for river bund strengthening, stone pitching, lighting and landscaping from toll gate junction to Gammon bridge.
Sanitation and public convenience facilities form a major component of the plan, with Rs 21.8 crore allocated for Sulabha complex maintenance, parks, toilets, bathing ghats and changing rooms. Development works in nine municipal secretariats will be taken up with Rs 70 lakh, while Rs 2.5 crore has been sanctioned for municipal office modernisation.
For crowd management and security, Rs 12 crore has been proposed for CCTV cameras LED screens. A dedicated Pushakar Nagar will be set up for Rs 15 crore.