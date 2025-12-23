Kovvur gears up for Godavari Pushakarams

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The Godavari Pushakarams are not confined to Rajamahendravaram alone, as Kovvur, another major town in East Godavari on the banks of the Akhanda Godavari, is also gearing up for the mega religious event.

Authorities estimate that at least one crore devotees will take holy dips at various bathing ghats in Kovvur during the festival. Among them, the Goshpada Kshetram ghat holds special religious significance.

The government is focusing on providing infrastructure and amenities in Kovvur on par with other major Pushakaram centres.

Kovvur is well connected to Rajamahendravaram by a railway station, two road bridges and two railway bridges, making it a key destination for pilgrims.

Kovvur Municipal Commissioner Venkateswarlu said the action plan aims to make the 2027 Godavari Pusharalu a safe, spiritual and memorable experience for devotees nationwide.

The Kovvur Municipal Council has unanimously approved a comprehensive action plan worth Rs 450 crore and sought state government funding.

The plan includes construction of 77 roads covering 69 km at Rs 134 crore, Rs 29 crore for road repairs, Rs 5 crore for median dividers and footpath modernisation, Rs 5 crore for beautification, Rs 6.5 crore for signboards and parking signage, and Rs 61 crore for drains.

To strengthen the drinking water supply, Rs 47 crore has been proposed for new buildings and press line modernisation.