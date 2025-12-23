Liquor policy must focus on public interest: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has suggested that officials should not view the State’s liquor policy merely as a revenue-generating mechanism but as a system that ensures healthy and responsible growth.

Emphasising that revenue alone should not be the sole objective, the Chief Minister said liquor must be treated like any other regulated product, with a focus on transparency, quality and public interest.

Reviewing the Prohibition and Excise Department at the State Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister asked officials to study the existing lottery-based allotment of liquor shops, application fees, the introduction of a Liquor Identification Number (LIN) for every bottle, and the proposal to increase retailer margins.

He also instructed officials to examine the possibility of granting exemption from Additional Retail Excise Tax (ARET) for bars.

The Chief Minister stressed the need for comprehensive reforms aimed at curbing illicit liquor, controlling unauthorised ‘belt shops’, expanding digitalisation and strengthening environmental protection measures.

Use geo-tagging for transparency in liquor supply, effective tracking: CM

A detailed review was conducted on the implementation of the new excise policy and its overall impact.

Officials informed the Chief Minister that against an excise revenue target of Rs 8,000 crore for the period from October 2024 to October 2025, the State had realised Rs 7,041 crore so far. During the period from April 1 to December 17, 2025, liquor sales registered an overall growth of 4.52 per cent.

Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) sales increased by 19.08 per cent, while beer sales recorded a sharp rise of 94.93 per cent.

Officials projected that from December 18 to March, excise revenues of Rs 8,422 crore are expected, with an overall growth of 3 per cent during the current financial year.