Prakasam police crack Tangutur murder case; Sub-Inspector lauds swift action

ONGOLE: The Prakasam Police have solved a recent murder case registered at Tangutur Police Station, arresting the accused on Monday.

Ongole DSP R Srinivasa Rao, along with Singarayakonda Circle Inspector Ch Hazarathaiah, Tangutur Sub-Inspector V Nagamalleswara Rao, Jarugumalli Sub-Inspector B Mahendra, and Singarayakonda Sub-Inspector M Mahendra, briefed the media at Tangutur Police Station on the investigation and arrest. District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju commended the team for their swift action.

According to police, the victim Yanamanamanda Venkata Ramanaiah (55), a labourer and security guard at Tangutur HDFC Bank, was killed on December 16 by his friend Tata Yedukondalu (25).

Both were habitual drinkers. Ramanaiah had borrowed `7,000 from Yedukondalu but failed to repay.

Frustrated, Yedukondalu allegedly attacked him in his residence, striking his head with a hammer and stabbing his neck, before fleeing with the victim’s gold ring.

Following an investigation with support from the dog squad, clues team, and advanced technology, police traced Yedukondalu near Vaviletipadu junction on NH-16 in Jarugumalli limits.

He was arrested on Sunday and produced in court on Monday for remand.