Set up de-addiction centres in three regions: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that services should be extended to the satisfaction level of people and the development and welfare schemes being implemented by the government should be explained to the people, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu suggested that the officials to analyse how the people are receiving them and make necessary changes accordingly.

Reviewing the delivery of the government services from the RTGS at the State Secretariat on Monday, Naidu said that officials should function with a people-centric approach.

He instructed officials to take tough measures to curb the menace of ganja.

Stating that he will participate in awareness programmes on ganja control to be organised in the three regions of the State, Naidu while saying that the government’s efforts to prevent ganja and control drugs have yielded good results, emphasised the need to design large-scale awareness programmes that involve everyone as stakeholders.

The Chief Minister directed that de-addiction centres be set up in three regions to address ganja and drug abuse, specifically instructing that such centres be established in Amaravati, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

He further said that public participation should be ensured in various government schemes. Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and senior officials from various departments participated in the review meeting.