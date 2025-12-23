Venkatachalam CHC in Andhra Pradesh earns natl recognition

NELLORE: The Venkatachalam Community Health Centre (CHC) has secured national-level quality certification under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS), achieving a score of 84.29%. It is one of only two CHCs in Andhra Pradesh to receive the recognition.

The National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) informed the Director of the National Health Mission (NHM), Andhra Pradesh, about the certification, which was awarded based on parameters including service quality, patient safety, satisfaction, staff coordination, documentation, and hospital management. With the certification, the CHC will receive an incentive of Rs 3 lakh and an annual maintenance grant of Rs 1 lakh to further strengthen healthcare delivery.

Sarvepalli MLA Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy welcomed the achievement, noting that it reflects collective efforts to improve grassroots healthcare. He credited the support of Medical and Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav and the alliance government for enabling these improvements.

CSR contributions have played a key role in upgrading infrastructure. SEIL company provided Rs 53 lakh in CSR funds to Venkatachalam CHC for essential medical equipment.

Podalakur CHC also benefited, receiving facilities worth Rs 75 lakh.

At the request of MLA Somireddy, Minister Yadav sanctioned a dialysis centre at Podalakur CHC, with five beds funded by the government and three added through SEIL’s CSR support.