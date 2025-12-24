ACB searches at 14 residences of SRO employees in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Sleuths of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted searches at 14 residential premises of Sub-Registrar Office (SRO) employees in various parts of the State on Tuesday.

According to a press release issued from the ACB headquarters, these searches were conducted following surprise inspection of various SROs in the State on November 5 and 6.

Unaccounted cash was seized during the inspection of ACB offices, and four criminal cases were registered.

The ACB conducted searches in connection with a case registered against the staff of Bhogapuram SRO in Vizianagaram district. During the search at the house of Aleti Kanaka Raju, a private person involved in collection of bribes, Rs 18,10,110 and gold ornaments weighing 522.88 grams, motor vehicles, and property documents were detected. Immovable properties and motor vehicles were also detected at the house of P Rama Krishna, joint sub-registrar, and his office staff. All property documents, cash and gold were seized.