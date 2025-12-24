Ahmedabad bullet train project progressing at a brisk pace

VIJAYAWADA: The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Corridor (MAHSR) works are progressing expeditiously. Officials connected to the project have expressed their confidence to complete the works, and conduct a trial run at the earliest. On the other hand, works of the Ahmedabad bullet train station are also nearing completion.

According to officials, Ahmedabad bullet train station is inspired by the rich cultural and historical ethos of the city.

The roof and facade depicts a canvas for hundreds of kites whereas the canopy picks a pattern inspired by the intricate lattice work of Syed Siddique’s Jaali.

The station is planned in an area of 38,000 sq metres over the existing western railway station above platform Nos. 10, 11 & 12, which will provide excellent integration with Western Railway station through foot over bridge. The station will also be connected with the metro station of GMRCL. i.e. Kalupur metro station.

Speaking to mediapersons from Andhra Pradesh, who visited various locations in Gujarat as part of the press tour, Rajesh Agrawal, Principal Chief Project Manager (Civil), National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd, Ahmedabad, the Executing agency of the metro project, briefed about the progress of bullet train project. On the other hand, Sabarmati being the terminal station of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, is inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s charkha of Sabarmati Ashram.

Multiple facilities will be provided for comfort and convenience of passengers in the station. The station is located in the railway yard area of existing Sabarmati railway station (b/w broad gauge (east) & meter gauge (west) stations and will be integrated with existing transport modes, he added.