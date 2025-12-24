Andhra Pradesh government to take up family survey in December last week

VIJAYAWADA: The Government of Andhra Pradesh has announced the conduct of the Unified Family Survey (UFS), an initiative aimed at ensuring that details of every household in the State is accurately entered in records.
The survey is intended to enable the government to reach out to all eligible families with welfare schemes and services in a timely manner, while improving the overall efficiency of service delivery.
According to a release, the UFS will begin in the last week of December, and will be carried out through door-to-door visits by staff of secretariats in rural and urban areas.
The staff will visit each household to verify, and update family details so that records reflect the current situation of every family in the State correctly.
The key objective of the survey is to ensure that no eligible family or individual is left out of government welfare schemes. Accurate and updated family records will also reduce the time required for issuing government certificates and approvals, as it will eliminate the need for repeated or redundant verification of the same information across departments.
State govt aims to improve data accuracy
The survey also aims to improve the accuracy and completeness of government data. By updating family details directly at the household level, the government will be able to plan and implement policies more effectively, based on reliable and up-to-date information.
This will help in decision-making across departments, and improve the design of future welfare programmes.
The survey will be conducted by government staff via a dedicated mobile application to record information quickly and accurately. Wherever possible, existing records will be used to pre-populate the answers, thus reducing the time taken for each family. Identity verification will be carried out securely using Aadhaar authentication to ensure that records are correct while safeguarding citizens’ personal information. The UFS is a significant step towards more transparent, responsive, and citizen-centric governance in AP. By providing accurate information to surveyors, citizens can ensure that their family details are up to date.