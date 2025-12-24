Andhra Pradesh Legislature calendar released with focus on conservation of wildlife

VIJAYAWADA: The official Wall Calendar, Table Calendar, and Diary published by the Andhra Pradesh Legislature for the year 2026 were released by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at his Camp Office on Tuesday.

The release event was attended by AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch Ayyannapatrudu, Legislative Affairs Minister Payyavula Keshav and AP Legislature Secretary General Prasanna Kumar Suryadevara and others.

The annual calendar, titled “Biodiversity - The Living Heritage of Andhra Pradesh”, is a visual tribute to the State’s rich ecological wealth. It features twelve iconic wild animal species, each drawn from distinct ecosystems of Andhra Pradesh - ranging from the Eastern Ghats and rolling grasslands to the Coringa mangroves and the long coastline of the Bay of Bengal.

The calendar represents a harmonious amalgam of nature’s heritage, artistic tradition.

“As we admire the beauty of these 12 majestic species, we must remember that they are not merely images on a page, but rightful co-inhabitants of our land. Harmonious coexistence demands that we protect and conserve our diverse ecosystems.