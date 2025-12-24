Bheemili MLA Ganta fumes at delay in enforcing GO on TDR in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Bheemili MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday expressed strong displeasure over the delay in implementing the Government Order (GO) permitting a sale option for Transferable Development Rights (TDRs) related to the Simhachalam BRTS road, which are currently under abeyance.

Ganta questioned Town Planning DCP Haridasu on how the implementation of a government order could be stalled citing adverse media reports.

He asked whether authorities would also halt the Master Plan road if similar reports appeared.

He sought an explanation for the delay in executing the orders issued by a committee comprising, Principal Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department, the Commissioner of the Endowments Department and the Director of Town and Country Planning.

Affected TDR holders, whose transactions have been stalled after the TDRs were kept on hold, met the MLA at Old Adavivaram Junction on Tuesday.

They felicitated Ganta and thanked him for securing government approval by treating the Simhachalam TDR issue as a special case.