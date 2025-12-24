Coalition government rebuilding Andhra Pradesh brick by brick: Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy

VIJAYAWADA: Information and Public Relations and Housing Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy on Tuesday said the coalition government is working with a clear and focused vision to make Andhra Pradesh the number one State in the country, with inclusive growth, welfare and infrastructure development as its key priorities.

Addressing the Meet the Press programme at the Press Club here, the Minister said the government’s foremost goal is to ensure that every eligible poor family owns a house by 2029. He remarked that the State is being rebuilt ‘brick by brick’ after the previous government weakened its financial and administrative systems.

Responding to criticism over the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model in medical education, Parthasarathy said PPP is a globally accepted model followed by several States. He alleged that the previous government abandoned medical college projects worth Rs 8,500 crore after spending nearly Rs 600 crore. Under the present PPP model, 50% of seats would be allotted on merit to Andhra Pradesh students at a fee of Rs 15,500, compared to 35% earlier, he said.

The Minister alleged that the previous government left the State’s economy in distress, with borrowings 32% higher than other States, as noted in the CAG report.