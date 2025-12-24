PESA Mahotsav commences on a grand note in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: The two-day PESA (Panchayats Extension to Scheduled Areas) Mahotsav commenced on a grand note at the Port Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The event was inaugurated by Joint Secretary of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj Mukta Shekhar, Commissioner of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development of Andhra Pradesh Krishna Teja, and ace archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam.

The dignitaries opened 68 stalls set up by tribal communities from various States, showcasing traditional tribal products and cuisines.

These stalls featured items from Himachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. AP tribal women displayed Kondapalli and Etikoppaka toys, Mangalagiri and Venkatagiri sarees, handloom products, traditional food items, and delicacies like bamboo chicken.

As part of the PESA celebrations, a 10K run was organised in the morning from RK Beach’s Kali Mata temple to Tenneti Park. The run was flagged off by Jyothi Surekha.

Athletes from various States, along with Scouts and Guides, actively participated in the 10K run. In the men’s 10K run, Atul Chittod from Maharashtra secured the first place by completing the race in 34:54.15 seconds, followed by Suraj Mashi (34:54.86), and Manoj Hilin (35:00.56) in second and third spots. In the women’s category, Rajkumari from Rajasthan bagged the first place with a timing of 43:16.19 seconds.