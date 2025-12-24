SARAS expo to showcase SHG products in Guntur

GUNTUR: Arrangements are being made for the SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) exhibition. The exhibition is scheduled to be held from January 3 to January 15 at the Green Leaf Tobacco Threshold premises near Manipuram Bridge on Kakani Road in Guntur.
About 600 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) from Andhra Pradesh, as well as several other states, are participating in this large-scale exhibition. A total of about 250 stalls will showcase and sell products such as handlooms, handicrafts, sarees, shawls, carpets, bed sheets, bamboo, metal and glass products, traditional and organic food items, ornaments, home décor items and other food products.
The exhibition is being organised under the auspices of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) in collaboration with the Guntur District Rural Development Agency. The main objective of this exhibition is to provide market opportunities for products made by SHG women, enhance their income sources and strengthen the livelihoods of rural women.
District Collector A Thameem Ansariya has already issued instructions to officials to ensure the successful conduct of the SARAS Exhibition 2026 to be held in Guntur, by taking coordinated action as per a robust plan. She stated that Guntur city was chosen as the venue, considering the increased public turnout during the festive season, better transport facilities and marketing opportunities.
She directed municipal corporation officials to ensure sanitation and other essential basic infrastructure at the exhibition venue.
She also directed that cultural programmes be organised every evening at the exhibition. DRDA and MEPMA officials were instructed to identify suitable accommodation facilities for SHG members coming from different parts of the state and from other states to set up stalls. Stalls showcasing famous products of the district should be arranged, she said, and instructed all officials to work collectively to ensure the successful conduct of the exhibition.