SARAS expo to showcase SHG products in Guntur

GUNTUR: Arrangements are being made for the SARAS (Sale of Articles of Rural Artisans Society) exhibition. The exhibition is scheduled to be held from January 3 to January 15 at the Green Leaf Tobacco Threshold premises near Manipuram Bridge on Kakani Road in Guntur.

About 600 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) from Andhra Pradesh, as well as several other states, are participating in this large-scale exhibition. A total of about 250 stalls will showcase and sell products such as handlooms, handicrafts, sarees, shawls, carpets, bed sheets, bamboo, metal and glass products, traditional and organic food items, ornaments, home décor items and other food products.

The exhibition is being organised under the auspices of the Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) in collaboration with the Guntur District Rural Development Agency. The main objective of this exhibition is to provide market opportunities for products made by SHG women, enhance their income sources and strengthen the livelihoods of rural women.