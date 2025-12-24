Students Partnership Summit by Jan-end, says CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that Quantum Technology courses will soon be introduced in the State to equip the youth with next-generation skills.

He emphasised the need to train students to tap emerging opportunities in Quantum and Artificial Intelligence (AI) sectors, while also creating awareness about Quantum Technology from the school level itself.

The Chief Minister held a meeting with representatives of IIT Madras at the State Secretariat on Tuesday. The IIT Madras representatives explained their proposals to create awareness on Artificial Intelligence among students through digital platforms in Telugu, English and Hindi. They also presented an action plan to be implemented in four phases over two years, starting from next year, to provide structured AI orientation to students.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said, “Every student in Andhra Pradesh should have an understanding of Quantum Technology. As we are shaping the State into a knowledge hub, students must be prepared to leverage the opportunities available here. Along with private institutions, students studying in government schools should also gain exposure to Quantum Technology. Steps should be taken to introduce Quantum awareness for students of Classes 7, 8 and 9. Computer labs must be set up in schools in a phased manner, and consultations should be held with the Central Government in this regard.”