TTD chairman dispels ‘no ticket, no darshan’ rumours ahead of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Chairman of TTD, B R Naidu, has appealed to devotees not to believe the false propaganda — ‘No ticket, no darshan’ — circulating on social media regarding the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple from December 30 to January 8.

Addressing the media at his camp office in Tirumala on Tuesday evening, the Chairman strongly condemned the misleading social media messages claiming that devotees without tokens are not allowed to come to Tirumala.

He clarified that no one has the authority to ask devotees not to visit Tirumala. He said that TTD officials have been making extensive efforts over the past two months to ensure smooth arrangements for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan.

Keeping past experiences in mind, the State government has also constituted a sub-committee comprising three ministers to oversee the arrangements. Considering the heavy influx of devotees, tokens were allotted through the e-Dip system for December 30, 31, and January 1. On these three days, only devotees holding valid tokens will be allowed for darshan. However, devotees without tokens can come to Tirumala but will not be permitted for darshan on the first three days.

The TTD Chairman further informed that special arrangements have been made for devotees who could not obtain tokens to have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan through Sarva Darshan queue lines from January 2 to 8. All such devotees can avail themselves of this opportunity and have darshan of Sri Venkateswara.