TTD chairman dispels ‘no ticket, no darshan’ rumours ahead of Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan at Tirumala

TIRUMALA: The Chairman of TTD, B R Naidu, has appealed to devotees not to believe the false propaganda — ‘No ticket, no darshan’ — circulating on social media regarding the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple from December 30 to January 8.
Addressing the media at his camp office in Tirumala on Tuesday evening, the Chairman strongly condemned the misleading social media messages claiming that devotees without tokens are not allowed to come to Tirumala.
He clarified that no one has the authority to ask devotees not to visit Tirumala. He said that TTD officials have been making extensive efforts over the past two months to ensure smooth arrangements for the Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan.
Keeping past experiences in mind, the State government has also constituted a sub-committee comprising three ministers to oversee the arrangements. Considering the heavy influx of devotees, tokens were allotted through the e-Dip system for December 30, 31, and January 1. On these three days, only devotees holding valid tokens will be allowed for darshan. However, devotees without tokens can come to Tirumala but will not be permitted for darshan on the first three days.
The TTD Chairman further informed that special arrangements have been made for devotees who could not obtain tokens to have Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan through Sarva Darshan queue lines from January 2 to 8. All such devotees can avail themselves of this opportunity and have darshan of Sri Venkateswara.
To create awareness on the issue, TTD will disseminate information through banners on APSRTC buses, flex banners at important locations in Tirupati, broadcasting services, TTD social media platforms, SVBC, and other media channels. The Chairman urged all devotees to follow TTD guidelines and have darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy with discipline and patience.
Darshan with token only on first three days, clarifies TTD
Devotees have been advised not to venture to Tirumala for Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan during the first three days — Vaikuntha Ekadasi on December 30, Dwadasi on December 31, and Thrayodasi on January 1 — unless they hold valid darshan tokens.
In view of last year’s stampede incident in Tirupati, the TTD introduced the transparent e-Dip system. After five days of registration, about 1.8 lakh devotees were allotted darshan tokens — 55,000 for December 30, 68,000 for December 31, and 50,000 for January 1. Token holders have been issued detailed information on entry time, gate number and location to ensure hassle-free darshan.
A three-member ministerial committee, comprising Anam Ramnarayana Reddy, Satyaprasad and Anitha, reviewed the arrangements. The TTD, district administration and police are fully prepared to manage the influx of e-Dip winners.