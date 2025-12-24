YSRCP has no right to speak on PPP medical colleges: Minister Satyakumar Yadav

VIJAYAWADA: Medical and Health Minister Satyakumar Yadav launched a sharp attack on the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that the previous government had failed to sanction even Rs 5 crore during its five-year tenure to complete the girls’ hostel building at the Government Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada. He asserted that former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had no moral right to criticise the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model being adopted by the present coalition government in medical education.

The Minister on Tuesday inaugurated the newly built hostel building for women MBBS students at the medical college. He said the project was approved in November 2015 during the TDP government at an estimated cost of Rs 21.51 crore and construction began in 2017. By 2019, nearly Rs 16.24 crore had been spent, but the works were allegedly brought to a complete standstill after the YSRCP came to power. As a result, around 350 students were forced to live in hostels with inadequate facilities, causing severe inconvenience, he said.