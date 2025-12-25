Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan visits house of Ippatam woman to fulfil his promise

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan visited Ippatam village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise he had made earlier to stand by the family of Indla Nageswaramma, who had supported the party during difficult times.

Nageswaramma openly opposed the demolition of houses in the village as part of road widening works during the previous YSRCP regime.

Interacting with Nageswaramma, Pawan Kalyan embraced her affectionately, and enquired about her health and well-being. Recalling the past, Pawan Kalyan said Nageswaramma had opposed the house demolitions in Ippatam.

Following the incident, Pawan Kalyan had visited the village, assured residents of his support, and promised Nageswaramma that he would visit her home after coming to power. “Keeping his word, Pawan visited her residence, spoke to her at length, and enquired about the welfare of her family members.

As a Sankranti gift, Pawan Kalyan presented a saree to Nageswaramma and extended Rs 50,000 for household expenses, and promised that he would send Rs 5,000 to her every month from his salary,” said Government Whip (Legislative Council) Pidugu Hariprasad.