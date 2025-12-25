Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan visits house of Ippatam woman to fulfil his promise

VIJAYAWADA: Deputy Chief Minister and Jana Sena chief K Pawan Kalyan visited Ippatam village in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency on Wednesday, fulfilling a promise he had made earlier to stand by the family of Indla Nageswaramma, who had supported the party during difficult times.
Nageswaramma openly opposed the demolition of houses in the village as part of road widening works during the previous YSRCP regime.
Interacting with Nageswaramma, Pawan Kalyan embraced her affectionately, and enquired about her health and well-being. Recalling the past, Pawan Kalyan said Nageswaramma had opposed the house demolitions in Ippatam.
Following the incident, Pawan Kalyan had visited the village, assured residents of his support, and promised Nageswaramma that he would visit her home after coming to power. “Keeping his word, Pawan visited her residence, spoke to her at length, and enquired about the welfare of her family members.
As a Sankranti gift, Pawan Kalyan presented a saree to Nageswaramma and extended Rs 50,000 for household expenses, and promised that he would send Rs 5,000 to her every month from his salary,” said Government Whip (Legislative Council) Pidugu Hariprasad.
Pawan Kalyan also extended Rs 1 lakh towards the education of her differently-abled grandson Manoj Sai, and sanctioned Rs 3 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund for the cancer treatment of her son Kondaiah.
Upon learning about his visit, residents of Kolanukonda and Ippatam villages accorded a warm welcome to the Deputy Chief Minister, lining on both sides of the road, performing aarti and showering flowers all along his route.
During his return journey, he mingled freely with the public, interacted with flower garden workers, and enquired about their daily wages and work conditions.
When Nirmala from Kolanukonda urged him to install an electricity pole near her house in the village, Pawan Kalyan immediately instructed officials to take necessary action. The Deputy Chief Minister also directed officials to address grievances related to pensions after several residents raised the issue.
Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation Chairman Chillapalli Srinivasa Rao, AP Police Housing Corporation Chairman Kalyanam Sivasrinivas, Jana Sena leader Ganji Chiranjeevi, Sub-Collector Sanjana Sinha, and other party leaders and officials accompanied the Deputy Chief Minister during his visit.