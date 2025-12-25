Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on PIL challenging cable project tender

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved its verdict on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the tender notification issued for laying underground electricity cables in the capital region of Amaravati.

During the hearing, the Division Bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Cheemalapati Ravi, posed several questions to the petitioner, particularly on the delay in challenging the tender conditions nearly a year after the notification was issued.

The bench observed that three companies had participated in the bidding process, and questioned what was wrong in awarding the tender to BSR Infratech, which emerged as the L1 bidder.

The PIL was filed by advocate Kaniti Deepak, seeking the cancellation of the tender notification as well as the purchase orders issued subsequently for the underground power cable project in Amaravati.

Arguing on behalf of the petitioner, counsel Metta Chandrasekhar contended that the tender conditions were framed in a manner to favour select entities.