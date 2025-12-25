Andhra Pradesh may issue single G.O. to rationalise cinema ticket prices

VIJAYAWADA: To put an end to the confusion over the rates of cinema tickets in Andhra Pradesh, the State government is contemplating to issue a comprehensive Government Order (G.O.) applying to all the movies.

Speaking at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Cinematography Minister Kandula Durgesh said that steps will be taken to ensure cinema ticket rates under a policy instead of issuing separate G.O.s for movies based on budgets.

Stating that a balance would be maintained between the survival of the film industry and ensuring that the common audience is not burdened, the Minister said decisions will be taken to benefit the film industry by considering the views of producers, distributors, and exhibitors.

The Minister said discussions would be held on big-budget films and artistes’ remuneration before arriving at a decision.

He added that the government is examining a system where ticket prices are increased uniformly according to categories. He announced that meetings with distributors and producers would be held soon, and assured that issues faced by the film industry would be resolved. He remarked that Telugu cinema has gone beyond pan-India and become pan-world, and that pan-India films have led to an increase in production budgets. Taking all these aspects into consideration, a committee constituted to discuss the rationalisation of movie ticket prices in AP.

The committee discussed the rationalisation of ticket prices for multiplexes and single-screen theatres, as well as the procedures to be followed for increasing ticket prices for high-budget films. After comprehensive deliberations, the committee will submit its recommendations to the government.

He said rules would also be framed regarding the percentage of film shooting that should be carried out in the State, with decisions aimed at promoting tourism destinations along with shooting of films.