Central team expresses satisfaction over Polavaram project works

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Executive Officer and Ex-officio Additional Secretary Yogesh Paitankar led a Central team to inspect the ongoing works of the Polavaram irrigation project on Wednesday.

The team reviewed key components, including main dam rock-filling works at Gap-I, diaphragm wall construction at Gap-II, G-Hill abutments, filter-laying works, the ECRF dam, and right canal connectivity works, including the twin tunnels.

Members also visited the quality control laboratory and reviewed progress through maps and photographs.

Officials of the Andhra Pradesh Water Resources Department explained the status of works, including land acquisition and rehabilitation, while APGENCO officials briefed the team on the progress of powerhouse works.

Speaking after the inspection, Yogesh Paitankar said the Polavaram project is the lifeline of Andhra Pradesh and will provide irrigation, drinking water and power benefits to lakhs of people.

He expressed satisfaction over the quality and pace of works and advised officials and construction agencies to improve coordination to complete the project at the earliest. He said a detailed inspection report would be submitted to the Central government.