Ensure efficient delivery of services to people: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed all government departments to prepare clear performance indicators to ensure faster and more efficient delivery of services to citizens as part of the “Speed of Delivering Governance” initiative. He emphasised that the 10 principles formulated to achieve the goals of Swarna Andhra 2047 should be implemented as 10 focused missions.

The Chief Minister reviewed the implementation of Swarna Andhra and the 10 principles at a meeting with nodal officers of various departments at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. He instructed the officials to design a robust mission framework, and identify key performance indicators (KPIs) to improve departmental efficiency and outcomes.

As part of the Zero Poverty Mission, he stressed advancing the P4 approach, and monitoring its implementation through Vision Monitoring Units. The core objective of this mission is to ensure empowerment of every family, and provide economic security to individuals, he said.

He also instructed them to formulate a comprehensive Population Management Policy. Skill development and employment generation should be given top priority.

He emphasised the need to widely disseminate information related to the 10 principles among the public. Highlighting water security as a key mission, he called for efficient utilisation of water resources and regular water audits.