IISER Tirupati sets up BSL-3 lab to boost infectious disease research

TIRUPATI: In a major boost to India’s epidemic preparedness and infectious disease research capacity, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, has established a state-of-the-art Infectious Disease Research Laboratory with Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) containment.
The advanced facility aims to strengthen early detection, containment, and therapeutic research for emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, addressing critical gaps exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, outbreaks of infectious diseases have increased globally due to factors such as climate change, deforestation, and the growing interaction between humans and animals.
The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic highlighted the need for high-containment biosafety laboratories, particularly in limited advanced research infrastructure.
The new BSL-3 laboratory positions IISER Tirupati as a regional hub for infectious disease research, diagnostics, and translational science, serving both academic institutions and public health agencies. The idea emerged during the COVID-19 crisis, when IISER Tirupati, at the request of the State government and with support from the Government of India, rapidly established a BSL-2 laboratory for SARS-CoV-2 testing.
At a time when the State had only one public COVID-19 testing centre at SVIMS, the IISER facility tested over two lakh samples free of cost, playing a crucial role during the pandemic.
This experience demonstrated the feasibility and necessity of sustained, high-level biosafety infrastructure in the region.
Building on this momentum, the Institute envisioned a full-fledged BSL-3 research facility to support advanced infectious disease research, the development of diagnostics and therapeutics, outbreak vigil, and the training of skilled personnel in biosafety and containment science.
The Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, approved an initial allocation of around Rs 25 crore for the construction of the Centre for Infectious Disease Research at IISER Tirupati.
The centre houses a BSL-3 containment laboratory, a dedicated animal facility, and a Good Laboratory Practice (GLP)-compliant laboratory. Further strengthening the facility, the Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF) provided approximately Rs 10 crore for instrumentation.
The BSL-3 lab is designed to support research in mycobacteriology, virology, and the discovery of anti-infective agents. It is equipped for large-scale culture of high-risk pathogens, ex vivo infection models, live-cell fluorescence microscopy integrated with microfluidics, and high-throughput cell sorting.
Future phases will include organoid-based infection models and mass spectrometry-based imaging of infected tissues. Initial research will focus on tuberculosis and viral diseases.
The facility will aid translational research through collaborations with hospitals, universities, and industry partners.
Speaking to TNIE, Registrar-in-Charge of IISER Tirupati, Inderpreet Singh Kohli, said, “The laboratory is a landmark achievement for the Institute and the region. What began as an emergency response during COVID-19 has now evolved into a permanent national asset. Establishing a BSL-3 facility in Rayalaseema required sustained coordination with multiple stakeholders, including the State Government and central agencies. This lab will significantly enhance our preparedness for future public health emergencies while supporting cutting-edge research and training.”