IISER Tirupati sets up BSL-3 lab to boost infectious disease research

TIRUPATI: In a major boost to India’s epidemic preparedness and infectious disease research capacity, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Tirupati, has established a state-of-the-art Infectious Disease Research Laboratory with Biosafety Level-3 (BSL-3) containment.

The advanced facility aims to strengthen early detection, containment, and therapeutic research for emerging and re-emerging infectious diseases, addressing critical gaps exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, outbreaks of infectious diseases have increased globally due to factors such as climate change, deforestation, and the growing interaction between humans and animals.

The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic highlighted the need for high-containment biosafety laboratories, particularly in limited advanced research infrastructure.

The new BSL-3 laboratory positions IISER Tirupati as a regional hub for infectious disease research, diagnostics, and translational science, serving both academic institutions and public health agencies. The idea emerged during the COVID-19 crisis, when IISER Tirupati, at the request of the State government and with support from the Government of India, rapidly established a BSL-2 laboratory for SARS-CoV-2 testing.

At a time when the State had only one public COVID-19 testing centre at SVIMS, the IISER facility tested over two lakh samples free of cost, playing a crucial role during the pandemic.

This experience demonstrated the feasibility and necessity of sustained, high-level biosafety infrastructure in the region.

Building on this momentum, the Institute envisioned a full-fledged BSL-3 research facility to support advanced infectious disease research, the development of diagnostics and therapeutics, outbreak vigil, and the training of skilled personnel in biosafety and containment science.