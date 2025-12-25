NTR police to roll out smart CCTV monitoring

VIJAYAWADA: In a major push towards technology-driven and smart policing, the NTR district police are preparing to roll out an advanced Device Health Monitoring System (DHMS), a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at ensuring the uninterrupted functioning of nearly 10,000 CCTV cameras installed across the district.

The domain-based DHMS will bring all CCTV cameras under a single centralised platform, enabling real-time synchronisation and data transfer to a central dashboard.

This facility will allow police officers to closely monitor public movement across the limits of 28 police stations, significantly enhancing crime prevention, detection, and investigation capabilities.

Explaining the functioning of the DHMS, NTR district Commissioner of Police (CP), SV Rajashekhar Babu, said, “The new system would act as a force multiplier, offering instant access to video evidence and historical footage during investigations. By preserving CCTV footage for longer periods, the DHMS addresses one of the key challenges faced by investigating officers, loss of visual evidence due to limited storage or malfunctioning devices. This helps in reducing the burden on the police.”

Another key feature of the DHMS is its ability to monitor the health of surveillance devices on a real-time basis. “Using Internet of Things (IoT) technology and a binary checking coding mechanism, the system automatically checks the operational status of each camera 1,440 times a day, ensuring early detection of faults such as power failure, connectivity issues, or hardware malfunction,” he added.

As part of surveillance coverage, CCTV cameras installed at religious institutions, including temples, churches, and mosques, have also been integrated into the system.