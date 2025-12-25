Police return 342 recovered mobile phones to owners in AP's Prakasam district

ONGOLE: Prakasam District Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhana Raju on Wednesday handed over 342 recovered and stolen mobile phones to their owners at the District Police Office.

Addressing the media, the SP said Prakasam police had traced and recovered a large number of missing mobile phones over the past three months using advanced technology.

The recovered handsets were displayed at the police office before being returned to the owners, who expressed happiness and thanked the police.

The SP said, “Till date, we have recovered nearly 6,776 mobile phones in five phases since 2021, worth about Rs 9.50 crore. We deployed a special team to trace missing and stolen mobile phones. In the last three months alone, we recovered 342 mobile phones with the support of advanced technology,” he said.

“Nowadays, mobile phones have become essential tools. Do not hesitate to lodge a complaint if you lose your phone or if somebody steals it. If anyone wants to purchase a second-hand mobile phone, buy it only from an authorised shop and make payment only after thoroughly checking the bill,” he added.

Explaining the complaint process, the SP said people who lost their phones should register complaints on the Central Equipment Identity Register portal using the ‘lost mobile’ option on www.ceir.gov.in by submitting IMEI numbers, a phone bill copy and a government-issued ID proof.

“They can also send their mobile phone missing complaint directly to the police WhatsApp number 91211 02266,” he added.