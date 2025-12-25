SIT set up to probe infant trafficking in AP's NTR district

VIJAYAWADA: The NTR district police on Wednesday constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to expedite the probe into the infant trafficking racket busted on December 18, in which five infants were rescued.

NTR District Commissioner of Police SV Rajashekhar Babu formed the SIT and appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) KGV Saritha as its head.

The team includes Commissioner’s Task Force Assistant Commissioner of Police K Latha Kumari and others.

Police said the SIT has been divided into five teams and has collected crucial information on the organised network involved in illegal infant trafficking. So far, 10 persons linked to the racket have been arrested.

As part of the investigation, the team has so far arrested 10 persons linked to the racket. SIT officials arrested another woman, Kiran, believed to be the kingpin. She is being interrogated to unearth the wider network, including links with agents, hospitals and intermediaries operating across States.

Police officials said special teams have been dispatched to Delhi, Mumbai and other locations to trace and arrest the remaining accused.

The investigation is focusing on the modus operandi, financial transactions and the end beneficiaries of the trafficking network. “Based on the information obtained from Sarojini, we have arrested Kiran, another operator with a huge network across the country,” police said.