Taj, Leela evince interest in Rushikonda buildings

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on the utilisation of Rushikonda buildings met at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, and discussed the matter at length.

Members of Sub-Committee, including Payyavula Keshav (Finance) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism) attended the meeting, while Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (Social Welfare) took part virtually.

Speaking to the mediapersons after the end of the meeting, Payyavula and Durgesh said the committee will meet again soon, and submit its recommendations at the Cabinet meeting on December 29.

A decision will be taken on effective utilisation of the Rushikonda buildings without burdening the State exchequer, they said. Opining that it would be better to hand over the Rushikonda buildings to the hospitality industry, Payyavula said though reputed groups like Taj, Leela Palace and others showed interest to utilise the buildings as a hotel, they had sought additional land at the downhill. Though nine acres of land is available, construction activity should not be allowed in 7 acres as per the CRZ norms. “We have discussed how to utilise the remaining two acres of land,” he said.