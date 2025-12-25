Taj, Leela evince interest in Rushikonda buildings

VIJAYAWADA: The Cabinet Sub-Committee on the utilisation of Rushikonda buildings met at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, and discussed the matter at length.
Members of Sub-Committee, including Payyavula Keshav (Finance) and Kandula Durgesh (Tourism) attended the meeting, while Dola Sree Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy (Social Welfare) took part virtually.
Speaking to the mediapersons after the end of the meeting, Payyavula and Durgesh said the committee will meet again soon, and submit its recommendations at the Cabinet meeting on December 29.
A decision will be taken on effective utilisation of the Rushikonda buildings without burdening the State exchequer, they said. Opining that it would be better to hand over the Rushikonda buildings to the hospitality industry, Payyavula said though reputed groups like Taj, Leela Palace and others showed interest to utilise the buildings as a hotel, they had sought additional land at the downhill. Though nine acres of land is available, construction activity should not be allowed in 7 acres as per the CRZ norms. “We have discussed how to utilise the remaining two acres of land,” he said.
Two blocks at the end of the ‘Rushikonda Palace’ may be kept for conducting cultural events. Accusing the YSRCP regime of splurging public money on Rushikonda buildings, he said orders were issued to conduct a survey of lands of the Tourism Department. “Now, the Rushikonda palace has become a white elephant to the State,” Payyavula observed.
Durgesh said the YSRCP regime demolished the Tourism Department resorts, which generated an annual income of Rs 7 crore, and constructed the palace. “Apart from losing the revenue because of the demolition of tourism resorts, the government is forced to spend Rs 25 lakh per month on the maintenance of the buildings,” he said.
There is scope to take up construction on 60,000 lakh square feet area in Rushikonda, and the Cabinet Sub-Committee is exploring to construct rooms on it for hospitality. However, a final decision on how to utilise the Rushikonda palace will be taken soon, Durgesh added.