Telangana minister blames YSRCP for poor response to bids for medical colleges' development under PPP

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is keen on taking forward the development of new medical colleges under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode, has attributed the poor response to the bids invited by it to the open threat issued by former Chief Minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In the first phase, the government invited bids for four medical colleges. However, only one bid was filed for the development of the medical college in Adoni. No bids were received for Madanapalle, Pulivendula and Markapuram medical colleges.

Medical and Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav said apart from Jagan’s open threat, some YSRCP leaders had made phone calls to prospective bidders, and threatened them. “We have information in this regard, and will take action after looking into the matter,” he said.

On the other hand, chairing a review meeting on the Medical and Health Department at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made it clear that there would be no compromise in providing better healthcare to poor people. The Chief Minister directed officials to go ahead to set up new medical colleges under the PPP mode to provide corporate medical care to the poor.