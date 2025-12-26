Amaravati to get Vajpayee memorial park: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a key role in introducing good governance in the country, laying a strong foundation for infrastructure development, including national highways and the telecom sector, propelling the country forward in the knowledge economy.
Naidu, along with Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, unveiled Vajpayee’s statue on his 101st birth anniversary at Venkatapalem in Amaravati’s capital region on Thursday.
Naidu drew inspiration from Vajpayee and NT Rama Rao, who worked tirelessly for people’s welfare and national development. He announced plans to develop a Vajpayee memorial park in Amaravati, showcasing the former Prime Minister’s efficient rule. Naidu praised Vajpayee as a great humanist and poet, highlighting his proposal for the Chennai-Tada golden quadrilateral corridor and his role in developing Hyderabad airport through the open sky policy.
Shivraj hails AP’s progress towards ‘Quantum Yug’, Naidu’s capital vision
The Chief Minister emphasized that development is achievable through PPP projects, citing the vast infrastructure growth during Vajpayee’s tenure, including roads, airports, and power projects.
Private parties would complete these projects and hand them over to governments after a specified period, with the Centre approving PPP mode development and viability gap funding.
Naidu assured that development works would proceed despite hurdles, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a trendsetter and earning the NDA government’s appreciation.
Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke of Andhra Pradesh’s progress towards a “Quantum Yug,” envisioning Amaravati as a great capital city. He praised the partnership between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naidu, stating it would make the country number one. Chouhan highlighted Vajpayee’s patriotism and leadership.
Earlier, BJP state president PVN Madhav, Union Ministers Srinivas Varma and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, and Ministers Satya Kumar Yadav, P Narayana, and Kandula Durgesh addressed the gathering.