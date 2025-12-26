Amaravati to get Vajpayee memorial park: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu said Atal Bihari Vajpayee played a key role in introducing good governance in the country, laying a strong foundation for infrastructure development, including national highways and the telecom sector, propelling the country forward in the knowledge economy.

Naidu, along with Union Minister of Agriculture Shivraj Singh Chouhan, unveiled Vajpayee’s statue on his 101st birth anniversary at Venkatapalem in Amaravati’s capital region on Thursday.

Naidu drew inspiration from Vajpayee and NT Rama Rao, who worked tirelessly for people’s welfare and national development. He announced plans to develop a Vajpayee memorial park in Amaravati, showcasing the former Prime Minister’s efficient rule. Naidu praised Vajpayee as a great humanist and poet, highlighting his proposal for the Chennai-Tada golden quadrilateral corridor and his role in developing Hyderabad airport through the open sky policy.