Andhra BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju urges public consultation before Rushikonda buildings decision

VISAKHAPATNAM: BJP MLA P Vishnu Kumar Raju on Thursday said the Cabinet Sub-Committee on utilisation of Rushikonda buildings should consider the public opinion before submitting its recommendations to the government on December 29.

Speaking to the media after garlanding the statue of Atal Bihari Vajpayee to mark the birth anniversary of the former Prime Minister, the BJP MLA questioned how the sub- committee could take decisions on the issue without seeking the opinions of local MLAs and MPs.

Raju said the Rushikonda buildings should not put to use, considering accruing revenue from them as the sole criterion. Visakhapatnam should be developed not only as an investment hub but also as a spiritual centre. He suggested that the sub-committee study the option of setting up an exhibition linked to Tirumala temple for the benefit of general public. The proposal to allot the Rushikonda buildings to major hotel groups could exclude ordinary citizens from the benefit, he opined.