AQI in Port City moderate from December 15 to 21: APPCB

VISAKHAPATNAM: The air quality in Visakhapatnam city remained in the moderate category during the reporting period from December 15 to 21, 2025, according to the Weekly Air Quality Index (AQI) report released by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB).

The APPCB compiled the report using data collected from nine ambient air quality monitoring stations across the city.

The report prepared identified particulate matter PM10 and PM2.5 as the dominant pollutants affecting air quality during the week.

The port city’s average AQI stood at 187, indicating moderate air quality.

However, several locations recorded poor and very poor levels, raising public health concerns, particularly for sensitive groups. The GVMC Office at Asilmetta recorded the highest pollution level with an AQI of 308, placing the area in the very poor category.

This level indicates risks of respiratory illness on prolonged exposure and poses serious concerns for people with existing lung and heart conditions.

Ganapuram recorded an AQI of 240, while the Police Barracks and the Industrial Estate at Autonagar recorded AQI values of 223 and 217 respectively.